Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. 235,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,787. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

