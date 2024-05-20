Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. 49,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,049. The stock has a market cap of $813.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.