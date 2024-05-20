Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,137. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

