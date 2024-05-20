Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,470,613 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,470,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.63% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.16. 56,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,770. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

