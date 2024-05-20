Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.1 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,772. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $425.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.