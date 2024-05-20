Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Alight worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alight by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alight by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,097. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

