Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.67. 1,610,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,121. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.