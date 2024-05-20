Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 632,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

