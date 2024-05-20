CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.71. The stock had a trading volume of 843,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,632. The company has a market capitalization of $460.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $534.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.