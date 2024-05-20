Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.78.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.88. The company had a trading volume of 370,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,489. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

