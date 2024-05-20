Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 69,768.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 729,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,614. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,727 shares of company stock worth $5,716,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

