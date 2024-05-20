Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,656,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ LWAY traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $17.17. 241,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

