Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Magna International stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

