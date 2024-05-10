Hillman Solutions Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.73. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,929,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

