CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.