CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.60.
About CanAlaska Uranium
