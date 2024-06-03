China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,655,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

China Overseas Property Trading Up 42.9 %

China Overseas Property stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.