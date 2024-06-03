Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 993,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,473.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of Computershare stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Computershare has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
About Computershare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.