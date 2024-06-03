Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 993,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,473.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of Computershare stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Computershare has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

