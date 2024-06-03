Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,564,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 9,088,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 883.0 days.

DTNOF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

