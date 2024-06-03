Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,564,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 9,088,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 883.0 days.
Dno Asa Price Performance
DTNOF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dno Asa
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.