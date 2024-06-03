Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Grows By 5.6%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %
CETEF opened at C$0.68 on Monday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
