Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Grows By 5.6%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

CETEF opened at C$0.68 on Monday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.