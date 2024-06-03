NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

