Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Drops By 7.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,532,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 4,884,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.5 days.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

