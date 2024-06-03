FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.1 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Monday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

