FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.1 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Monday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Macquarie México
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.