Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $6.50 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

