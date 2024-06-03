Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $6.50 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.