Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Increased by Raymond James

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of BDI opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.47. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979 in the last 90 days. 23.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

