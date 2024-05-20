Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 20.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $262,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.75. 1,967,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

