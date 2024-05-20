Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BHP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,106. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

