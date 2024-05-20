The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.61. 480,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $223.28 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

