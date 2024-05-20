Mckinley Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after buying an additional 183,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.42. 271,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $142.27 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

