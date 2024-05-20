Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.97. The stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.91. The company has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

