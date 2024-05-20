Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $129.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

