Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 20th (ABVX, AISP, ALLT, AZZ, BGI, BGSF, BIOL, BY, CETX, CLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 20th:

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

