Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 20th (ABVX, AISP, ALLT, AZZ, BGI, BGSF, BIOL, BY, CETX, CLF)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 20th:

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

