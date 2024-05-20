Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 27,904 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average daily volume of 5,904 put options.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,011. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

