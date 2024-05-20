2,655 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $334.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,837. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.