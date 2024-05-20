Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.28 per share, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

