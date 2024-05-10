MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -753.93 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

