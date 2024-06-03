Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 887,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
