Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 887,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

