Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 177.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

