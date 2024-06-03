Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Increases By 9.6%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,127,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,028,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,273.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $9.96 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

