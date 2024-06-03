Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,047,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,872,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Deliveroo Trading Down 3.3 %

DROOF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

