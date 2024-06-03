Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diamondhead Casino Price Performance

Shares of DHCC stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

