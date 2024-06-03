Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Diamondhead Casino Price Performance
Shares of DHCC stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Diamondhead Casino
