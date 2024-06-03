dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $1.18 on Monday. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
About dotdigital Group
