dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $1.18 on Monday. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

