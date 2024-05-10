Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issued By B. Riley

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

