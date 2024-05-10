B. Riley Weighs in on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

