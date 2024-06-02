Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 403,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.40 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.