StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 83,240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,777,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 628,698 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 266.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 461,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in StoneCo by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 776,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 425,880 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup increased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.