Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut by Roth Capital

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

