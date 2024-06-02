Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $219.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

