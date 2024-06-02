Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.