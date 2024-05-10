DA Davidson Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 566.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

