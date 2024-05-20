Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.10

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 898250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

